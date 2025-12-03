60 per cent cyberfraud victims in Telangana highly educated, yet lose Rs 4 crore a day

HYDERABAD: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel on Tuesday said citizens in the state are losing nearly Rs 4 crore every day to cybercrimes, with educated individuals increasingly falling prey.

“We have seen almost 60% of victims are highly educated — people from the IT profession, software, doctors and other private employees,” she said.

Goel added that cybercrimes in Telangana have reduced by 8% till September 2025, while across the country they increased by 29%. The amount lost to cyber fraud has also declined in the state.

TGCSB launched a flagship statewide awareness initiative, ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ — a six–week intensive campaign aimed at preventing cyber fraud and equipping citizens with practical digital safety skills.

Activities include workshops, seminars, school and college awareness programmes, flash mobs, cyber safety walks, rallies, poster, painting and short–video competitions, street plays, pledge drives, social media challenges, live online interactions and jingles played at major public locations such as markets, railway stations and RTC bus stands.

Students of Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women participated in the new campaign, forming cyber groups at college level.