Apologise or will not allow your films in Telangana: Minister Komatireddy warns Pawan Kalyan

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that films featuring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would only be permitted for release in Telangana if the actor-turned-politician tenders an unconditional public apology for his alleged remarks against the people of the State.

Speaking to the media, the minister said he was making this statement “with responsibility” in his capacity as cinematography minister. His comments come in response to Pawan Kalyan’s purported claim that coconut trees in Konaseema had withered due to the “evil eye” of Telangana people — remarks that have sparked a sharp political backlash.

“It is already 13 years since bifurcation. At this stage, I demand that Pawan Kalyan apologise without conditions,” Venkat Reddy said. He clarified that megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother, “has nothing to do with the issue,” describing him as a dignified and non-controversial figure in the film industry. “I do not know whether these remarks were made out of inexperience or intent, but if he apologises, his movies will be allowed to be screened in the State,” he added.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud backed the minister’s stance, criticising the comments attributed to the Jana Sena chief. He said the people of Telangana “wish prosperity for all” and believe that although the Telugu-speaking states are divided administratively, they remain socially and culturally united. “Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh must progress together,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat issued an even sharper warning, demanding that Pawan Kalyan “leave Telangana along with his family” if he refuses to apologise. He cautioned that Congress workers would not only resist the screening of his films but also “drive him away” if he continued to make such provocative statements.