DyCM Bhatti tells officials to roll up their sleeves for Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday instructed officials to increase the pace of work, while ensuring quality and clarity in every aspect, for successful conduct of the Telangana Rising Global Summit and unveiling of the Vision Document.

The deputy chief minister visited the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document War Room set up at Praja Bhavan and held an in-depth discussion on the drafting of the Vision Document as well as on the committees formed to ensure the success of the Global Summit to be organised at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Vikramarka held a detailed review meeting with the chairpersons and team members of the committees, including invitation, hospitality, venue, logistics, transport, programme, cultural events, communication and digital media communication panels, constituted for the successful conduct of the Global Summit.

After the review meeting, the deputy chief minister personally visited each department, interacted with the teams working there, enquired about the ongoing work and the accommodation being provided to them.