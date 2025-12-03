Global Summit delegates to be welcomed with Telangana heritage, food kits

HYDERABAD: The state government is gearing up to showcase Telangana’s rich heritage, arts, culture and cuisine during Telangana Rising Global Summit - 2047 to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

High-profile corporate delegates from across the world, upon arrival in Hyderabad, will be welcomed with souvenir kits and food baskets, introducing them to authentic tastes and traditions of Telangana.

The Global Summit is expected to attract hundreds of industry representatives, delegates from various countries, CEOs, academicians, members of multinational financial institutions and global think tanks.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already extended invitations to the important business leaders. The summit will bring together global investors, leading real estate players, and diplomats under one roof.

Souvenir kits branded with Pochampally Ikat and the logo of ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ would be presented to the business honchos and corporate leaders.

Each kit will feature items deeply rooted in Telangana’s cultural identity, including Pochampally shawls, Cheriyal masks, Hyderabadi attar (perfume) and ornaments such as bracelets and earrings made with Hyderabadi pearls. The food basket will consist of Mahua Laddus, Sakinaalu, Appaalu and Badam Ki Jali.