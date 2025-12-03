Global Summit delegates to be welcomed with Telangana heritage, food kits

HYDERABAD: The state government is gearing up to showcase Telangana’s rich heritage, arts, culture and cuisine during Telangana Rising Global Summit - 2047 to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.
High-profile corporate delegates from across the world, upon arrival in Hyderabad, will be welcomed with souvenir kits and food baskets, introducing them to authentic tastes and traditions of Telangana.
The Global Summit is expected to attract hundreds of industry representatives, delegates from various countries, CEOs, academicians, members of multinational financial institutions and global think tanks.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already extended invitations to the important business leaders. The summit will bring together global investors, leading real estate players, and diplomats under one roof.
Souvenir kits branded with Pochampally Ikat and the logo of ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ would be presented to the business honchos and corporate leaders.
Each kit will feature items deeply rooted in Telangana’s cultural identity, including Pochampally shawls, Cheriyal masks, Hyderabadi attar (perfume) and ornaments such as bracelets and earrings made with Hyderabadi pearls. The food basket will consist of Mahua Laddus, Sakinaalu, Appaalu and Badam Ki Jali.
Revanth in Delhi to invite Modi
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.
They will be calling on the Prime Minister on Thursday to extend the invitation. The chief minister will also be inviting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy entrusted the responsibility of inviting the chief ministers of all the states to the summit to his Cabinet colleagues: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Jharkhand), N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat), Damodar Rajanarsimha (Punjab, Haryana), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Andhra Pradesh, Kerala), D Sridhar Babu (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu), Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Uttar Pradesh), Ponnam Prabhakar (Rajasthan), Konda Surekha (Chhattisgarh), D Anasuya (West Bengal), Thummala Nageswara Rao (Madhya Pradesh), Jupally Krishna Rao (Assam), Vivek Venkatswamy (Bihar), Vakiti Srihari (Odisha), Adluri Laxman (Himachal Pradesh) and Md Azharuddin (Maharashtra). They will be travelling to these states on Thursday.
The Congress MPs will be extending invitations to the Delhi chief minister, Union ministers and governors.
State to announce 2 FIFA-AIFF academies at Global Summit
Hyderabad: The state government is set to unveil key sports collaborations at the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9, including two major football academies — India’s first Women’s FIFA–AIFF Football Academy in Telangana, only the second such centre in the world after Hong Kong, along with India’s second Men’s FIFA–AIFF Football Academy.
Both academies are being set up in collaboration with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). An announcement on the proposed Hyderabad International Chess Festival is also likely during the summit.