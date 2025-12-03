Justice league | Woman voter’s participation cleared in panchayat polls

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ appeal filed by the State Election Commission (SEC) against an interim order allowing a woman voter to contest the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Indugula village, Nalgonda.

The appeal challenged a single judge’s November 28 direction to consider the candidature of Chinthamalla Kalpana for a seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category.

Senior counsel G Vidya Sagar, for the SEC, argued that the order violated Section 11 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act.

Opposing this, advocate TPS Harsha said Kalpana’s name was already in the ECI records as a voter of Indugula, supported by her voter ID downloaded on November 26, and a tracking application accepted on November 13.

Noting that the case related only to an interim order, the bench said no irreparable harm would be caused by allowing the election process to continue and stressed the need to protect democratic participation. Finding no error in the earlier order, the bench dismissed the appeal but allowed the SEC to pursue its case before the single judge.