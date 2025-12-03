Man kills brother for insurance in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Ramadugu police cracked a major conspiracy in which a man allegedly murdered his own elder brother and attempted to stage it as a road accident.

According to police, the accused, Mamidi Naresh, a resident of Ramadugu village, had incurred heavy financial losses of nearly Rs 1.5 crore. Unable to clear his debts, Naresh decided to take several high-value insurance policies worth nearly Rs 4.14 crore in the name of his brother, Mamidi Venkatesh, aged 37, unmarried and “mentally immature”, with the intention to kill him and later claim the insurance amount by projecting the murder as a road accident.

Naresh, along with his friend Namundla Rakesh and tipper driver Munigala Pradeep, agreed to execute the murder and prepared a detailed plan. During their planning discussions, Rakesh even recorded a video of the murder plan on his mobile phone and kept it saved. In addition, Naresh took a gold loan of Rs 20 lakh from a bank.

As per their plan, they killed Venkatesh on November 29. Naresh drove the tipper over him, resulting in his death on the spot. He later informed the family and police that Venkatesh had died in an accident.

During the investigation, using scientific methods, police uncovered the murder and arrested all three accused.