Multiple flight delays spark frustration among passangers at RGIA

HYDERABAD: A series of flight disruptions, particularly involving IndiGo, on Tuesday caused major inconvenience to passengers across several key domestic routes, especially between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Long delays, cancellations and allegations of inadequate support from the airline triggered frustration at multiple airports.
Several flights on the high-traffic Bengaluru–Hyderabad route were delayed by more than an hour. These included IndiGo flights 6E 703, 6E 638, 6E 6178 and 6E 6923, as well as IX 2018 and IX 1756. Other flights — 6E 6360, 6E 537, 6E 6491, 6E 855, IX 2051 and 6E 6234 — were delayed by less than 30 minutes.
Passengers complained of prolonged wait times with limited communication from the airline, adding to stress and discomfort.
A Delhi–Hyderabad flight was delayed by more than seven hours, leaving passengers stranded inside the airport terminal with minimal assistance. Some travellers expressed disappointment over the lack of information and support, calling the situation “unacceptable”.
Later in the night, IndiGo’s Hyderabad–Ahmedabad service (Flight 6E 883) was cancelled, creating chaos among passengers already at the airport. Several passengers alleged that the airline initially offered no clear guidance and failed to follow mandatory DGCA protocols.
Speaking to TNIE, one of the affected passengers, Gajendrapal Singh, recounted the ordeal: “We reached the airport around 7 pm and waited for three hours. We were stranded till 10 pm. They only arranged hotel rooms at 10 pm after giving excuses. They have put us on a flight tomorrow afternoon at 1.20 pm.” He added that the situation was especially stressful for families travelling with children and elderly persons.
The disruptions continued with delays of more than an hour for Hyderabad–Kolkata flights 6E 283 and 6E 607.
In a brief statement, IndiGo attributed the delays and cancellations to “operational reasons”.
As per DGCA rules, airlines are required to provide meals, information support and accommodation depending on delay duration. Passengers alleged that these obligations were not fully honoured and urged the authorities to enforce stricter compliance.
Delay hits 58 flights at Bengaluru airport
Many flights departing from Kempegowda International Airport were delayed by 60-90 minutes on Tuesday, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers. While the exact cause is unknown, a source from Bangalore International Airport Limited said the delays were due to “operational reasons” by the airlines.
According to the flight-tracking website Skyscanner, around 58 flights were delayed on Tuesday. Of these, IndiGo accounted for 29 delays as of 9 pm. Air India Express, which reportedly suffered 12 delays, also faced operational disruptions, with three aircraft pushed back from the gate and later returning after pilots allegedly refused to operate the flights.
12 flights cancelled at Chennai Flight operations at Chennai airport were partially disrupted on Tuesday, with 12 IndiGo services cancelled due to operational reasons, according to airport sources.
Hyderabad-bound flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat
Hyderabad: A Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday morning after Hyderabad Airport received an email warning of a bomb on board. The alert, referring to flight 6E1234, reached the airport’s customer support team at around 5.12 am, officials said.
The aircraft, carrying 235 passengers, was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 8.10 am. Following the threat, aviation authorities instructed the pilot to reroute the flight as a precaution. It landed safely in Mumbai at 7.47 am.
Security agencies carried out standard threat-response procedures. Passengers were safely deplaned, and thorough checks were conducted. After clearance, the flight resumed its journey, departing Mumbai at 2.48 pm and landing in Hyderabad at 3.46 pm. IndiGo said it followed established safety protocols and kept passengers informed.