Multiple flight delays spark frustration among passangers at RGIA

HYDERABAD: A series of flight disruptions, particularly involving IndiGo, on Tuesday caused major inconvenience to passengers across several key domestic routes, especially between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Long delays, cancellations and allegations of inadequate support from the airline triggered frustration at multiple airports.

Several flights on the high-traffic Bengaluru–Hyderabad route were delayed by more than an hour. These included IndiGo flights 6E 703, 6E 638, 6E 6178 and 6E 6923, as well as IX 2018 and IX 1756. Other flights — 6E 6360, 6E 537, 6E 6491, 6E 855, IX 2051 and 6E 6234 — were delayed by less than 30 minutes.

Passengers complained of prolonged wait times with limited communication from the airline, adding to stress and discomfort.

A Delhi–Hyderabad flight was delayed by more than seven hours, leaving passengers stranded inside the airport terminal with minimal assistance. Some travellers expressed disappointment over the lack of information and support, calling the situation “unacceptable”.

Later in the night, IndiGo’s Hyderabad–Ahmedabad service (Flight 6E 883) was cancelled, creating chaos among passengers already at the airport. Several passengers alleged that the airline initially offered no clear guidance and failed to follow mandatory DGCA protocols.