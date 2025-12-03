Path to ‘Telangana Rising’ via ring road, railway corridors

HYDERABAD: The state government is expected to outline its firm belief that the road to rapid development of the state and making Telangana Rising a reality is through a dynamic network of major road and rail infrastructure projects that will link villages, towns and cities seamlessly.
The Telangana Rising Vision Document, to be released by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 9, outlines the development of the Praja Valayam (Rural Ring Road), high-speed RRTS corridors and the Telangana Maniharam border road by 2047.
The Praja Valayam, a 770-km rural ring road located beyond the existing Regional Ring Road, will connect several district headquarters and key towns. Officials said it will significantly improve access between villages and major urban centres. In addition, the government is proposing a 1,150-km outer ring road along the state’s boundary, named ‘Telangana Maniharam’.
The vision document also proposes upgrading 11 radial roads totalling 2,550 km, along with developing an east–west corridor of 375 km and a north–south corridor of 430 km.
The road network expansion plan includes increasing national highways from 4,983 km to 6,500 km to strengthen primary corridors between major cities and hubs. State highways are planned to grow from 1,687 km to 8,600 km, linking district headquarters, towns and industrial centres.
Hyderabad-Bengaluru rail corridor expected by 2041
Major district roads will be expanded to 14,800 km, connecting district and mandal headquarters and settlements with over 10,000 people. Other district roads will increase to 20,560 km to improve access for rural areas to markets, warehouses, food-processing zones and higher-order roads.
On the rail front, the government plans to upgrade existing and proposed corridors into high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) lines linking city clusters and Hyderabad. The document states that the 618-km Hyderabad–Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor is expected to be
completed by 2041, while the 709-km Mumbai–Hyderabad corridor is targeted for completion by 2051.
Summit spotlight
India’s 1st women’s FIFA–AIFF academy in state & India’s 2nd Men’s FIFA–AIFF academy to be announced during TG Rising Global Summit
Govt to showcase state’s rich heritage, arts, culture and cuisine
CM, along with Deputy CM, reaches Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi