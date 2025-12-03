Path to ‘Telangana Rising’ via ring road, railway corridors

HYDERABAD: The state government is expected to outline its firm belief that the road to rapid development of the state and making Telangana Rising a reality is through a dynamic network of major road and rail infrastructure projects that will link villages, towns and cities seamlessly.

The Telangana Rising Vision Document, to be released by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 9, outlines the development of the Praja Valayam (Rural Ring Road), high-speed RRTS corridors and the Telangana Maniharam border road by 2047.

The Praja Valayam, a 770-km rural ring road located beyond the existing Regional Ring Road, will connect several district headquarters and key towns. Officials said it will significantly improve access between villages and major urban centres. In addition, the government is proposing a 1,150-km outer ring road along the state’s boundary, named ‘Telangana Maniharam’.

The vision document also proposes upgrading 11 radial roads totalling 2,550 km, along with developing an east–west corridor of 375 km and a north–south corridor of 430 km.

The road network expansion plan includes increasing national highways from 4,983 km to 6,500 km to strengthen primary corridors between major cities and hubs. State highways are planned to grow from 1,687 km to 8,600 km, linking district headquarters, towns and industrial centres.