Rendla Thirupathi likely to be named Telangana Assembly secretary

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to appoint former law secretary Rendla Thirupathi, who is presently serving as chairman of Waqf Board Tribunal, as secretary of Telangana Legislative Assembly.

According to highly placed sources, the proposal, prepared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), is awaiting the approval of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Sources also revealed that the present Assembly Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu is likely to be appointed as secretary for the Legislative Council. Charyulu, who has been serving as Assembly secretary since 2017, retired in 2019 but his services have been extended by the government.

Rendla Thirupathi, according to sources, served as a judge in several district courts. He was appointed as law secretary in 2023 and transferred in 2025.

Secretariat sources revealed that Thirupathi’s appointment will be for a period of two years and his services will be extended as required.

They also said that the government was considering utilising the services of both Charyulu and Thirupathi for both Houses on the lines of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Speaker Of Legislative Assembly Gaddam Prasad Kumar is believed to have completed hearing the views of the petitioners and respondents — with the exception of Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari — and has reserved orders in the ‘defector MLAs’ case.