Sanitation worker from Secunderabad turns teacher in the evening

HYDERABAD: In an inspiring example of dedication and compassion, a GHMC sanitation worker from Secunderabad has captured the attention and appreciation of the general public as well as Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for her extraordinary service to society.

Sravanti from Bholakpur, who sweeps city streets every morning, transforms into a teacher for underprivileged children every evening — proving that true service goes far beyond job descriptions.

For the past 10 years, Sravanti has been serving as a GHMC sanitation worker. Despite losing her husband to a sudden heart attack, she continued to shoulder the responsibility of raising her two children.

Four years ago, motivated by a speaker’s message that “education should benefit not just us but many others,” she began offering free tuition to poor students in her locality. Every day from 5 pm to 7.30 pm, she teaches children from nursery to

Class 6 and has already helped hundreds of students through her selfless initiative.