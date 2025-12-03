Stone laid for Earth Sciences University

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government’s main objective is to make Telangana the number one state in the country in the next 10 years.

Urging people to elect good candidates as sarpanches in the ensuing panchayat elections, the chief minister said: “There should be good sarpanches in the villages. If they are not good and reluctant to work with ministers, villages will be deprived of development.

"Shed political rivalry in the villages and support the government for the effective implementation of the welfare schemes. The government is already delivering on the promises made to people through good governance. Let’s make Telangana the number one state in the country.”

Revanth Reddy was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

“The benefits of schemes like free electricity, distribution of ration cards, fine rice, Indiramma houses and Indiramma saris reach the doorsteps of the needy only when the villages elect competent leaders as village heads,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government failed to complete the pending projects in Khammam district.