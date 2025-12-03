Stone laid for Earth Sciences University

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government’s main objective is to make Telangana the number one state in the country in the next 10 years.
Urging people to elect good candidates as sarpanches in the ensuing panchayat elections, the chief minister said: “There should be good sarpanches in the villages. If they are not good and reluctant to work with ministers, villages will be deprived of development.
"Shed political rivalry in the villages and support the government for the effective implementation of the welfare schemes. The government is already delivering on the promises made to people through good governance. Let’s make Telangana the number one state in the country.”
Revanth Reddy was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
“The benefits of schemes like free electricity, distribution of ration cards, fine rice, Indiramma houses and Indiramma saris reach the doorsteps of the needy only when the villages elect competent leaders as village heads,” he said.
The chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government failed to complete the pending projects in Khammam district.
“Those who led the previous regime exploited the projects for commissions. Not a single project was completed during their tenure,” he said while promising to allocate adequate funds to complete all the pending projects in the district.
“I swear in the name of Bhadrachala Sri Rama that I take the responsibility of developing Khammam district,” he added. Revanth, meanwhile, explained why the university was named after the former prime minister. “Dr Manmohan Singh fulfilled the aspirations of the Telangana people by granting statehood. It’s a great opportunity to honour him by naming the Earth Sciences University after him,” he said.
Expressing his gratitude to the people of Khammam district for giving a massive mandate to Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, he said: “Education alone makes Telangana a powerful state. That’s why the government is taking revolutionary decisions to strengthen the education sector.”
Will be a crown jewel of country’s edu system: Bhatti
Asserting that the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University would be built and developed to global standards, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the new varsity will be a crown jewel of the country’s education system. By establishing such an advanced institution, Telangana will become a guiding force in the field of education for the entire nation. Speaking at a programme organised in Kothagudem, he said: “The groundbreaking ceremony, presided over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, marked the beginning of this remarkable initiative to establish a premier institution on earth sciences,” he said.
Special honour bestowed on region: Ponguleti
Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the government, by deciding to establish the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University in Kothagudem, has bestowed a special honour upon the people of the region. “Dr Manmohan Singh played a key role in the formation of Telangana state. The decision, which recognises his contribution to Telangana, reflects the values of the present government,” he said.
Thummala: A matter of national pride
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that establishing the Earth Sciences University in Kothagudem district and naming it after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is a matter of pride for the entire nation. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on behalf of the people for allocating such a prestigious university to the erstwhile Khammam district, he said that Kothagudem district should also receive Godavari waters and a power generation centre to boost development in the region. He added that additional funds have been sanctioned to expedite the completion of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme.