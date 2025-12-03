Stray dogs bite off disabled boy’s ear in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, a day before International Day of Persons with Disabilities, stray dogs attacked an eight-year-old disabled boy, Premchand (Chintu), in Shivaganga Colony, Hayathnagar. The boy, who is speech impaired, sustained deep wounds on his waist and hands, and one of his ears was bitten off.

Locals rushed to his aid after noticing the dogs dragging him. They managed to drive the animals away with sticks, preventing further harm. He was shifted to Nallakunta Government Hospital in a ‘108’ ambulance for emergency treatment.

Mansoorabad corporator and GHMC Deputy Floor Leader Koppula Narsimha Reddy visited the spot soon after receiving information and alerted the Mayor, GHMC commissioner, LB Nagar zonal commissioner and the civic body’s veterinary wing.

He expressed concern over recurring incidents involving stray dogs in several parts of Hyderabad and criticised the failure to address repeated complaints from residents.

He also questioned the response of the veterinary team, which said the dogs had been sterilised. He urged the state government and GHMC to ensure full medical support for the child’s family and to take firm measures to prevent such incidents in future.

‘Follow SC order’

The TG High Court directed officials to ensure that SC’s order on animal birth control (ABC) is complied with