Telangana HC orders strict implementation of SC orders on stray dogs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure strict, step-by-step implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions on Animal Birth Control (ABC).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy instructed that the Chief Veterinary Officer, or a senior officer familiar with the compliance measures, must remain present at the next hearing, either in person or through virtual mode to update the court on the progress.

During the proceedings, the GHMC standing counsel submitted that the High Court’s interim order dated 28 November was hampering the implementation of the Supreme Court’s mandate.

The apex court has granted eight weeks to all states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from educational campuses, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands and sports complexes, and subsequently shift them to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

The judge clarified that the present order does not restrict the GHMC from carrying out dog capturing and relocation activities permitted by the Supreme Court, and is instead aimed at ensuring effective compliance with those directions.

The court noted the compliance checklist submitted by the petitioners, covering institutions, infrastructure and capacity, and directed the authorities to provide a detailed status report.