Telangana man buys firearms in Bihar to extort businessmen, arrested

ASIFABAD: A man who allegedly procured illegal firearms from Bihar to threaten and extort businessmen was arrested by Komarambheem Asifabad police on Monday. Superintendent of Police Nitika Pant said the accused, Kurbankar Ajay of Kauti-Sandgaon village, was caught during a vehicle-checking drive at Muthampet crossroads. Police seized a pistol, a country-made gun, two magazines, 16 live rounds, five empty shells, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from him.

Police said Ajay planned to earn quick money and, inspired by crime scenes in Hindi films, tried to extort businessmen. In June, he pasted a threatening letter on a fertiliser shop demanding Rs 50 lakh, warning the owner’s family would be killed if the amount was not paid.

After receiving no response, Ajay searched YouTube for weapons suppliers and travelled to Bihar in July. He stayed there till early August and bought firearms and ammunition for Rs 55,000 from a man named Babusaheb Kumar, practising firing to keep the used shells as proof.

On September 26, he called the businessman from Maharashtra and repeated the threats. On October 15, he opened fire at the victim’s younger brother but missed.

On Monday, he was heading again to the fertiliser shop, allegedly planning to kill the businessman or his family, when he was stopped during election-related checks and arrested. Police said he confessed and efforts are on to trace the weapon suppliers and verify his criminal links.