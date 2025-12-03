Three killed, two severely injured as car hits divider in Telangana's Khammam district

KHAMMAM:Three youths were killed and two injured when a car rammed into a road divider near Kishtaram, Ambedkar Colony, on the way from VM Banjara to Sathupalli.

A Tata Altroz car (Registration No. TG 04 A 4744) reportedly hit the central divider at high speed.

The deceased were identified as Siddesi Jay (18), a student from Kompalli Colony, Sathupalli, Marsakatla Shashi (11), from Chandrugonda Mandal, Sajid (25), a native of Mahabubnagar

Two others, Talari Ajay and Imran, sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving information, Sathupalli Inspector Srihari and his team reached the spot, shifted the injured to Sathupalli Hospital, and informed the families of the victims.

Kalluru ACP Vasundhara Yadav stated that an investigation into the accident is currently underway