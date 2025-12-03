Urban development lies within state’s domain: BJP Telangana president

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that the BJP would be “wiped out” if the Centre fails to release funds for the proposed Future City project.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Congress government of spreading “lies and falsehoods” out of fear of the BJP’s growing strength in the state.

Ramchander Rao questioned the Congress government’s understanding of the Future City proposal. “Urban development lies entirely within the state government’s domain. Why and how should the Centre allocate funds for it? Blaming the Centre for everything has become Congress policy,” he said. He added that the Union government had never withheld funds under schemes such as AMRUT, Smart Cities or Swachh Bharat.

He said Revanth’s allegations that false and illegal cases were filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case were baseless. The Gandhi family, he said, must cooperate with the investigation. Citing details that have emerged in Supreme Court proceedings, Ramchander Rao alleged that properties linked to the Nehru–Gandhi family and benami transactions had come to light, turning the National Herald into an “ATM” for the family.

Questioning the Congress government on pending public issues, he asked: “Why has fee reimbursement not been released for students? Why are pensions pending for retired employees? Why haven’t Aarogyasri dues been cleared? Why is Rythu Bandhu not given to farmers? Why is rural development being neglected?” He demanded that the chief minister respond to these matters instead of blaming the BJP or the Centre.