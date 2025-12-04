From training grounds to frontlines: 3,100 Agniveers graduate in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Artillery Centre in Hyderabad witnessed the passing out of 1,624 Agniveers at the Palani Parade Ground on Wednesday, marking the completion of a 31-week training programme for the sixth batch of recruits. With a training capacity of 2,900 recruits at a time, the Centre continues to play a key role in preparing the next generation of soldiers.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in honour of fallen soldiers. Senior officers, instructors and Agniveers paid tributes before the parade commenced.

Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, SM, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, reviewed the parade and congratulated the young soldiers on their successful completion of training. He urged them to uphold discipline, integrity and the core values of the Armed Forces while serving the nation. He also appreciated the instructors for their efforts in transforming recruits into trained soldiers.

“The recent performance of the Regiment of Artillery in Operation Sindoor should serve as an enduring benchmark of courage and professionalism for the Army’s next generation,” he said.

The celebrations began on December 2 at the Makhan Singh Stadium, where families gathered to witness a combat display that included Malkhamb, martial arts, a torch performance and a military band show.

Meanwhile, at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, another 1,531 Agniveers of Batch 06/25 passed out in a separate ceremony reviewed by Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant of the Centre.

Together, the twin ceremonies welcomed more than 3,100 Agniveers into the Armed Forces.