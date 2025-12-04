Funding gaps, land delays impact Telangana railway projects

HYDERABAD: Delay in acquiring required land and pending financial contributions from the state government are impacting railway infrastructure expansion in Telangana. According to the Ministry of Railways, of the total 2,343 hectares of land required, only 1,580 hectares (67%) has been acquired from the state government.

In reply to a question raised by Dharmapuri Arvind in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line, which costs around Rs 2,781 crore, for which Telangana must provide land free of cost, has hit a roadblock near Siricilla. “

While 76 km between Manoharabad and Siddipet has already been commissioned, the remaining 31 km up to Siricilla has been pending since January 2025. Forest diversion charges of Rs 10.10 crore for a 2.1 km stretch near Siricilla are yet to be deposited, delaying the section’s commissioning to FY 2025-26,” he said.

Additionally, four projects taken up on a cost-sharing basis worth Rs 4,704 crore, including Telangana’s share of Rs 2,181 crore, are facing funding shortfalls. Against a required contribution of Rs 1,708 crore, Telangana has released only Rs 894 crore so far, leaving a deficit of Rs 814 crore that is adversely impacting construction progress, he added.