Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to ensure proper care

HYDERABAD: After Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy intervened in the case of an eight-year-old hearing-impaired boy mauled by stray dogs in Shivaganga Colony, Hayathnagar, the GHMC’s veterinary wing shifted the child to Niloufer Hospital for emergency treatment on Tuesday. His condition is now stable and he has been moved to the general ward.

GHMC officials visited the hospital on Wednesday and reviewed his condition with the superintendent and resident medical officer.

Dog-catching teams intensified operations in the area, capturing 22 stray dogs by afternoon and shifting them to animal care centres. More are likely to be picked up.

The chief minister, currently in Delhi, came across reports of the attack and directed the CMO and GHMC to ensure the child received the best medical care and that his family was supported. He also instructed officials to take urgent steps to curb stray dog attacks, citing similar incidents in the past.

BJP GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Mansoorabad corporator Koppula Narasimhma Reddy visited the boy at Niloufer Hospital and thanked the chief minister for his swift response.

Officials said complaints about stray dogs are attended to promptly and added that three new animal shelters are being set up at Kattedan, Mahadevpur and Fathullaguda.