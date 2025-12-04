Telangana gets four more weeks to file counters in quota petitions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned a batch of writ petitions challenging the quantum of reservations in the panchayat elections, to January 29, 2026, giving the state government four more weeks to file its counter-affidavit. The petitioners will have two weeks to respond.

At an earlier hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin stayed the election notification dated September 29, 2025, issued by the Telangana State Election Commission, and GO Ms. No. 9 dated September 26, 2025, relating to reservation for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The bench is dealing with 10 petitions , challenging the government’s decision to fix BC reservation in local body elections at 42%. The petitioners questioned the validity of the enhanced quota, arguing that it breaches constitutional limits and statutory requirements.