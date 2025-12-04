TGSRTC told to pay Rs 84.37 lakh to road accident victim’s kin

HYDERABAD: After the death of a 60-year-old panchayat secretary in a road accident in Bhuvanagiri in 2023, the deceased’s family has been awarded compensation of Rs 84.37 lakh by the Secunderabad Civil Court recently.

The court ordered Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and its driver to pay the compensation to the family of the deceased, Konda Ramulu.

The family told the court that on September 20, 2023, Ramulu was travelling on a RTC bus along with others from Kotamarthy village towards Bhuvanagiri. When they reached the outskirts of Kanchanapally village, the driver allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner at high speed, causing the bus to turn turtle and fall. Ramulu sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

At that time, he was the sole breadwinner of the family, earning nearly Rs 88,090 per month. The motor vehicle inspection report supported the petitioner’s version, confirming there was no mechanical defect in the bus.

While the driver and TGSRTC were named as respondents, the corporation chose to remain ex parte, which the court noted implied admission of the petitioner’s allegation of negligent driving.

After hearing arguments, the court ruled that the family is entitled to a total compensation of Rs 84,35,584 along with costs and accrued interest of 6% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till the date of deposit.