Villages adopted by KCR choose sarpanches in rare unanimous decision

SIDDIPET: Erravalli and Narsannapet, the two villages adopted by BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have decided to elect their sarpanches unanimously.

In Erravalli, where the former chief minister lives in his sprawling farmhouse, the villagers convened a meeting and decided to go for a unanimous pick in honour of KCR, though initially there were two contenders for the post.

K Bhagya, wife of former sarpanch Balaraju, and Kavitha Rammohan Reddy have filed their nominations for the post reserved for women in general category.

However, during the meeting, the village elders decided to unanimously elect Kavitha. Bhagya withdrew her nomination papers on Wednesday. Along with the sarpanch, eight ward members were also elected unanimously by the villagers.

In Narsannapet, the previous government had constructed double-bedroom houses and laid roads and drainage systems.

Keeping this in view, the villagers unanimously elected G Balanarsayya as sarpanch. Four of eight ward members too were elected unanimously.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekar Rao reportedly expressed his delight at the unanimous decision made by the Erravalli voters and congratulated the newly elected members.