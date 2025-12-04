We’ll fill 40K more vacancies soon: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that his government was preparing to fill an additional 40,000 vacancies, building on the 60,000 government jobs already filled within the first year of Congress rule.

Addressing Praja Palana celebrations after laying foundation stone for a series of development works in Husnabad constituency, he said December 3 holds a special significance for Telangana. “On this day in 2023, people voted the Congress to power. The same day in 2009, Srikantha Chary sacrificed his life for Telangana statehood. Drawing inspiration from him, we have filled 60,000 vacancies in one year. Plans are underway to fill another 40,000. Our target is to provide one lakh government jobs within two-and-a-half years,” he said.

Revanth underscored the importance of strong grassroots leadership ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls. “For the state to prosper, we need an effective Cabinet; similarly, for villages to develop, they need good sarpanches. Elect candidates who support development and do not obstruct it. If possible, make the elections unanimous in the interest of village progress,” he urged.

He said that electing capable sarpanches was crucial for the development of villages. “I will fight with the Centre for funds, and it is my responsibility to ensure adequate funding for all the villages,” he said.

Taking aim at the previous BRS government, he reiterated that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project had ‘collapsed’ despite an expenditure of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. In contrast, he said, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) built during the Congress government continues to irrigate lakhs of acres in Warangal and Karimnagar districts. “Compare Kaleshwaram with SRSP and you will see the difference,” he remarked.