ACB books Rangareddy assistant director in disproportionate assets case, seizes assets worth Rs 100 crore

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Rangareddy district Assistant Director (Survey Settlement & Land Records) Kotham Srinivasulu in a Disproportionate Assets case for allegedly possessing wealth beyond known sources of income.

ACB officials carried out searches on Thursday at his residence in My Home Bhooja Apartments, Raidurgam, and at six other premises linked to relatives, friends, benami holders, and associates.

The officials reportedly established that he owned a flat in Raidurgam, a food processing unit and rice mill in Narayanpet district, 11 acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, another 11 acres in Anantapur, four plots in Mahbubnagar and three in Narayanpet. The team seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, about 1.6 kg of gold ornaments, roughly 770 grams of silver, and two cars.

While there was no official information on the value of these items, ACB sources said that their worth was around Rs 100 crore.

Srinivasulu was booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Searches are continuing.

