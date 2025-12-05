Adilabad airport works to begin within year: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Union government has promised to provide all the required support to develop an airport in Adilabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that works on the facility will begin within a year.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting, organised as part of the Congress government’s Praja Palana celebrations, after laying the foundation for various development works in Adilabad constituency.

“The prime minister said that he will provide funds for the Adilabad airport. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Ram Mohan Naidu too assured the state of all cooperation in this regard. So, the new airport works will begin within a year,” he said.

The chief minister also reiterated that the government will construct the Tummidihatti project and initiate measures to revive the cement factory in Adilabad.

“In 2007, the then Congress government started works on the Pranahita-Chevella project, at an estimated cost of Rs 38,500 crore, to provide irrigation water to 16 lakh acres. But after the formation of Telangana, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed the name and estimates of the project. He constructed Kaleshwaram project by changing location. The project cost was escalated to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. That project too collapsed within three years of its construction,” the chief minister said.

About the Tummidihatti project, he said that the Maharashtra government has agreed in-principle for the construction of the project at 150 metres height. “Two days ago, tenders were invited to finalise the project estimates,” he said.