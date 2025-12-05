Aspirants chase monkeys hoping to catch votes in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Forget roads or jobs. Across Karimnagar this election season, the number one issue dominating the ballot is a ‘primate’ problem. From village to village, one demand rings out: “Get rid of the monkeys.” One sarpanch candidate, Chiranjeevi of Vennampalli, has even moved to act before polling day.

Monkey attacks and crop damage have become the biggest concern in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, with almost every village reporting trouble. Sarpanch contenders campaigning door to door say they are met with the same plea from residents: drive away the monkeys first, and the votes will follow.

Candidates have been quick to assure action, but Chiranjeevi of Vennampalli in Saidapur mandal has gone a step further. Villagers told him during his campaign that monkeys were breaking into homes, destroying crops and frightening children. He promised to fix the issue, and then began doing so ahead of the polls.

He brought in professional monkey catchers from Andhra Pradesh, arranged the necessary support and started relocating the animals to distant forest areas. The move has generated favourable sentiment, with many residents viewing him as the only candidate addressing their most urgent concerns, while others remain focused on routine campaigning.

The demand is not confined to Vennampalli. Across several villages and among candidates in the 205 gram panchayats, the call is the same: freedom from the monkey menace before any talk of votes.