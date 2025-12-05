Keeravani’s concert, Samala’s magic to highlight Summit

HYDERABAD: Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani is set to conduct a 90-minute musical concert at the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

According to official sources, the summit will also feature a performance by renowned magician and illusionist Samala Venu.

Delegates from across the world, who will be arriving here to attend the summit, will be welcomed with traditional Indian and Telangana dance shows, including Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, Women Dappulu, Perini Natyam and Bonala Kolatam performances.

Summit attendees will be treated to an instrumental and dance fusion show by popular artists, a veena concert by P Jayalakshmi and Perini Natyam by Sri Kala Krishna. A daylong orchestra will enthral audiences on December 10, 11, 12 and 13, when the summit would be open to the public.

Free bus services

Meanwhile, the government has decided to operate special free bus services for the benefit of those who want to visit the Global Summit between December 10 and 13. The free bus services will be operated from major points like MGBS, JBS, Kukatpally, Charminar and

LB Nagar from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm. The return services will be run between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Officials said that the government has decided to open the summit for the general public to provide them an opportunity to learn about large-scale future projects, interact with government officials and experts, explore department stalls showcasing new initiatives and enjoy vibrant cultural performances.