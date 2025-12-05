KT Rama Rao alleges Rs five lakh crore HILT land scam, vows to scrap policy if BRS returns to power

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the state government was committing a massive land scam worth Rs 5 lakh crore in the name of Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) Policy.

Interacting with local residents during his visit to industrial lands in Quthbullapur, Rama Rao alleged that the lands given by the government in the past for industries and to create jobs were being handed over to private persons now.

“This government is handing over valuable lands to private individuals to construct apartments and commercial complexes, not industries,” he said.

He said that the BRS, if voted back to power, would cancel the HILT Policy and also bring an Act in this regard.

The former minister appealed to industrialists not to become partners in this “massive land scam” of the Revanth Reddy government.

“If any person pays money and gets lands, they would lose money and lands when the BRS returns to power,” he added.

“A Telangana bidda provided information about HILTP scam to us. The government, unable to respond to our questions on the policy, is saying that the information was leaked. If the government is sincere, it should respond to public queries on this land policy,” he added.