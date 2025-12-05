SCCL to set up solar, thermal power plants in Rajasthan

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Minister for Power Hiralal Nagar on Thursday said the Rajasthan Cabinet has approved the construction of 2,300 MW power projects being taken up in partnership between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

Nagar met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad, handed over an official letter and discussed the joint power projects. The Rajasthan government, he said, cleared the proposal to enable rapid groundwork and execution.

According to Nagar, RRVUNL has entered into an agreement with SCCL for 1,500 MW of solar power and 800 MW of thermal power. The projects, once implemented, are expected to address rising electricity demand in both states. He added that the partnership would not only improve energy security but also contribute to renewable energy growth.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the collaboration would “boost the energy portfolio of both states and pave the way for long-term power security”.

“Singareni’s first interstate collaboration for green energy marks an important step in its expansion strategy and opens the door for similar partnerships with other states,” he added.