Special classes launched for brick kiln workers’ children in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: The district administration has set up special classes for children of brick kiln workers at Gattubuthkur in Gangadhara mandal. About 42 children from various states have enrolled in the nearby government school.

Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the special classes on Thursday and said that to ensure quality education, special classes have begun at selected government schools. Workers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other states migrate along with their children, and to support their education, the district administration and education department have created a customised learning module.

In the coming days, more special classes will be set up in government schools near brick kilns.

All children will be provided with nutritious food, and special medical camps will also be conducted for them. Brick kiln owners have agreed to provide transport from the workplace to the school for pick-up and drop.

Uniforms and books in their respective languages will be supplied, the collector assured.