Telangana Class 10 students face 42-character name limit on SSC forms, parents decry hidden diktat

NIZAMABAD: What’s in a name? In Telangana, for a Class 10 student, the answer is less than 42 characters, not one more.

This arbitrary limit, hidden in the fine print of the SSC examination form, has collided with the reality of modern identity, where Aadhaar and birth certificates grant the freedom of limitless characters, leaving many students forced to legally shrink their identities to fit a digital box.

Birth certificates and Aadhaar cards allow names of any length. But when students reach Class 10, the SSC application accepts only names within a 42-character limit. Parents say they were never warned of this restriction at the time of school admissions, even though Aadhaar details are used to fill out the forms.

When a name exceeds the limit, families are told to shorten it through initials and then align the new version across birth certificates, Aadhaar and UDISE records. The correction process is lengthy: birth-certificate changes must be made at the MeeSeva centre where the document was originally issued, or, for certificates under GHMC limits, through GHMC citizen services or MeeSeva centres. Many parents end up travelling long distances and spending significant amounts to complete the cycle of changes.