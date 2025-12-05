Telangana first state to unveil quantum strategy

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that Hyderabad will emerge as a leader in the quantum economy as it possesses abundant resources such as strong infrastructure and digital skills that are essential for this transformation.
Vikramarka was speaking at the launch of NITI Aayog’s roadmap for transforming India into a leading quantum-powered economy and the Telangana Quantum Strategy.
The roadmap was unveiled at IIIT Hyderabad by Vikramarka in the presence of IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
“The Quantum Roadmap aligns with the Telangana Vision Document. Telangana is the first state to have its own Quantum Roadmap and the NITI Aayog Quantum Roadmap is aligned with Telangana Rising 2047, the state’s vision to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047,” the deputy chief minister said.
He also stated that Telangana will be the first state to have a dedicated roadmap for quantum technology through the Telangana Quantum Strategy (TQS).
Vikramarka, meanwhile, recalled that as early as the 1980s, discussions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) took place at University of Hyderabad, where he was a student, and how students back then anticipated that AI would shape the future of the world.
Rs 1,000 crore Startup Fund
“With this launch, quantum technology will bring faster and deeper transformation across all sectors than any other technology and will also heavily influence national security, economic size and future growth. Similarly this strategy, aligned with the National Mission, aims to achieve integrated and future-focused goals in research, skills development, education, infrastructure and cyber security. With the launch of TQS, Telangana is announcing to the world its commitment to building India’s most advanced quantum innovation ecosystem. Quantum will also play an important role in helping startups achieve their goals,” he said and added that the state is setting up a Rs 1,000 crore Young India Startup Fund with special focus on quantum startups.
Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, said that quantum technology has the potential to be a transformative tech. “In view of this, the state government had adopted a focused and long-term vision to ensure Telangana emerges as a global leader in quantum technologies, alongside Artificial Intelligence and advanced digital systems,” he said.