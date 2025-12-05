Telangana first state to unveil quantum strategy

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that Hyderabad will emerge as a leader in the quantum economy as it possesses abundant resources such as strong infrastructure and digital skills that are essential for this transformation.

Vikramarka was speaking at the launch of NITI Aayog’s roadmap for transforming India into a leading quantum-powered economy and the Telangana Quantum Strategy.

The roadmap was unveiled at IIIT Hyderabad by Vikramarka in the presence of IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

“The Quantum Roadmap aligns with the Telangana Vision Document. Telangana is the first state to have its own Quantum Roadmap and the NITI Aayog Quantum Roadmap is aligned with Telangana Rising 2047, the state’s vision to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047,” the deputy chief minister said.

He also stated that Telangana will be the first state to have a dedicated roadmap for quantum technology through the Telangana Quantum Strategy (TQS).

Vikramarka, meanwhile, recalled that as early as the 1980s, discussions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) took place at University of Hyderabad, where he was a student, and how students back then anticipated that AI would shape the future of the world.