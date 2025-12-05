Telangana urges GRMB to block Polavaram-Nallamalasagar project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation department has requested the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to prevent the Andhra Pradesh government from taking up any activity related to diversion of Godavari waters and to ensure that no appraisal of the Polavaram–Nallamalasagar Link Project (PNLP) is carried out in violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award.

The proposed diversion of Godavari waters by the AP government affects the rights and interests of Telangana, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (general) Mohd Amjad Hussain said in his letter to the GRMB.

The ENC stated that the AP government is taking up the new scheme Polavaram–Nallamalasagar Link Project and has invited tenders for preparation of a detailed project report, citing Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines including requisite investigations and other works for obtaining all necessary statutory clearances from Central government organisations.

He recalled that Telangana opposed the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and that the CWC, KRMB, GRMB and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) too conveyed their objections to PBLP. The expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Central government also returned the AP proposal for PBLP.