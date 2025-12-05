TGCHE drafts 2025–30 plan for Telangana’s new Earth Sciences University

HYDERABAD: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has prepared a strategic development plan (2025–30) for the Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University of Telangana, for which foundation stone was laid in Kothagudem recently.

According to TGCHE officials, the document lays out a roadmap covering academic programmes, research priorities, industry partnerships and skill development initiatives. It also focuses on benchmarking the university’s academic structure, pedagogy and research environment with leading global institutions, while adapting best practices to the Indian context.

A senior TGCHE officer said, “There is a plan to launch UG, PG, PhD and certificate programmes in Geology, Environmental Science, River Science, Coal Geology, Mining Technology and Remote Sensing. Centres for Climate Change, Seismology, Mineral Exploration and Water Resources will also be established. Similarly, to emerge as a global leader in earth sciences education, research and innovation, there is a plan to study the academic structure of several renowned domestic and foreign universities, including University of Cambridge/Durham University-UK, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and IIT Banaras Hindu University.”