Year after rare tornado, Telangana Eturnagaram sanctuary shows signs of natural regeneration

MULUGU: More than a year after the devastating tornado that swept through the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district left thousands of trees flattened, there are visible signs of natural regeneration across the affected zone.

According to officials, the tornado that struck on August 31, 2025, tearing through 332 hectares of dense forest, was the result of a squall line.

Officials estimate that close to one lakh long-life trees were uprooted as winds reached 140 kmph, creating a narrow impact corridor stretching roughly 3 km. No human habitation lay in its path, and the tree cover absorbed the impact that might otherwise have hit settlements between Pasara and Kondaparthy.

A joint assessment later undertaken by the National Remote Sensing Centre, the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory at Tirupati, the India Meteorological Department and the Geological Survey of India traced the event to a squall line that formed between the Pacific Ocean and the northern Bay of Bengal.

According to Mulugu District Forest Officer Rahul Kishan Jadhav, this weather system facilitated the creation of two cyclonic movements — one air-based and one moisture-laden. As the air vortex rose, the moisture system descended over land, generating the tornado that passed through the sanctuary.