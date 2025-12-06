Telangana

ACB traps additional collector while taking Rs 60K bribe

HANAMKONDA : Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday trapped Hanamkonda Additional Collector A Venkat Reddy, who is also the district education officer, along with two education department junior assistants while he was accepting a bribe of `60,000.

According to Warangal Range ACB deputy superintendent of police P Sambaiah, the additional collector had demanded `1 lakh for granting permission to a private school. He accepted `60,000 through junior assistants Goush and Manoj.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.

The bribe amount was recovered from Venkat Reddy and the two junior assistants.

A case has been registered, and they were taken into custody.

