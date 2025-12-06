Chandrababu Naidu, Stalin and other CMs to grace Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: Several Telangana ministers have personally handed over invitations to chief ministers of various states, including Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin and Jammu & Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah, to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held at the Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai and formally extended an invitation to the Summit. Later in the day, he handed over an invitation to Omar Abdullah in New Delhi.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Vijayawada to meet Chandrababu Naidu. He briefed the Andhra Pradesh chief minister that the summit is being modelled on the World Economic Forum to attract large-scale investments to Telangana.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka extended an invitation to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren when he called on him at his residence in Ranchi.

During his interaction with Soren, the deputy chief minister explained that Telangana is moving forward with a resolute vision to achieve a $3 trillion economy in the coming years. He further said that the Vision Document has been drafted based on suggestions made by NITI Aayog and experts from all sectors, and that it will be formally unveiled during the Global Summit.

Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar extended an invitation to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka mailed the invitation to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the latter was on a tour of the districts in her state.