Delhi cops’ notice to TPCC leader

HYDERABAD: The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued a notice to TPCC leader Gali Anil Kumar in connection with a fresh case filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, based on a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case relates to allegations that Young Indian, a company in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi allegedly hold 38% stake each, acquired the debt of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald, for a nominal Rs 50 lakh. Investigators claim this enabled Young Indian to take control of AJL’s vast real estate assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The EOW informed Anil that he is believed to possess “vital information” relevant to the probe. He has been asked to appear or submit the required documents at the EOW office in New Delhi on or before December 22.