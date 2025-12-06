‘Extra Mile’ is tribute to Telangana’s indomitable spirit, says Governor

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday described the book — The Extra Mile: A Chronicle of Cyberabad’s Grit and Humanity During the Covid Crisis — as more than a chronicle, calling it a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Telangana and a testament to how citizens, institutions and volunteers came together to build a strong and compassionate society during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Governor released the book in the presence of DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The book is co-authored by scientist Dr Arun Tiwari and former Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Secretary-General Krishna Yedula.

The book offers a gripping account of Cyberabad’s evolution — not just its transformation from a rocky landscape into a global technology powerhouse, but also the extraordinary human resilience that surfaced during the pandemic. “Cyberabad’s story is about a rare moment in history when humanity outshone fear and disruption,” the authors said.

Capturing the wave of service that swept across the region during those critical months, the book highlights the many initiatives led by SCSC, including food distribution drives, plasma donation networks, emergency coordination, and outreach programmes that supported thousands of individuals.

Co-author Krishna Yedula emphasised that the book belongs to the volunteers who “selflessly worked round the clock” when the pandemic brought the city to its knees.