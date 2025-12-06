HYDRAA chief deposes before Telangana HC, apologises

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday appeared before the Telangana High Court and offered an unconditional apology for his absence at the previous hearing.

On November 27, the bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao had made it clear that Ranganath should be present in person for the next hearing. The bench was hearing a contempt petition concerning alleged violations of status quo orders on nearly seven acres of land abutting Bathukammakunta lake, Bagh Amberpet.

Ranganath told the court that he missed the earlier hearing due to “official exigency,” stating that he had been required to reach Bachupally following heavy rain and flooding.

He said rescue work had to be taken up without delay.

The bench accepted his apology and exempted him from personal appearance at the next hearing. It, however, conveyed displeasure over alterations on the disputed land despite existing court directions.

Referring to photographs submitted by the petitioner, Justice Bhattacharya said new structures were visible, and that the land appeared “completely transformed” between June 12 and October 5, 2025, despite a stay order.