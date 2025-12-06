Rs 4.5 crore hawala cash stashed under car seat; man held in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Bowenpally police have arrested the prime accused in a major cheating case and seized `4.5 crore in hawala cash, exposing a covert money-movement network across multiple states. The cash was hidden in a specially built secret compartment beneath a car seat, police said.

The accused, identified as Prakash Motibhai Prajapathi, 30, and Pragnesh Keerthi Bai Prajapathi, 28, are businessmen from Gujarat. They were allegedly transporting the cash from Nagpur to Bengaluru on Thursday when they were intercepted.

Bowenpally Inspector Tirupathi Raju told TNIE the two had been under surveillance for nearly a year. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked their vehicle as it entered Telangana and attempted to stop them. “They tried to evade the team, but we intercepted them near Addakal in Mahabubnagar district,” he said.

A search led to the discovery of bundles of cash concealed in the hidden compartment. The entire amount was seized under panchanama and is being examined for its source and possible links to illegal financial operations. The case stems from a complaint filed on December 7, 2024, by VT Vishwanath Chary of Nagole, who alleged that he and two others handed over Rs 50 lakh in cash to one Mohammad Subhan Pasha for a cash-for-RTGS conversion deal promising a return of `60 lakh, which never materialised.

During interrogation, Prakash Prajapathi confessed to cheating the complainant in August 2024 and admitted to transporting the seized hawala amount. Police said further investigation is under way to uncover the full network and other suspects involved.