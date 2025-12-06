Summit to present state’s roadmap for growth: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to begin at Bharat Future City on December 8, will be an economic event focused on growth plans for the coming years.

The chief minister said the summit aims to present the state’s roadmap for the next two decades through the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, aligned with the target of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Flights haywire: Revanth puts officials on alert

Revanth held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponuleti Srinivasa Reddy and Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy at Praja Bhavan. Senior officials also attended the meeting.

He asked officials to ensure delegates have a good experience at the summit. Officials briefed him on logistics, venue arrangements and the programme schedule. Revanth said the vision document should carry more content on future growth plans and be made available digitally for public access. He outlined plans to present the scale and outcome of the summit at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vikramarka, along with other ministers, will release the detailed schedule on Saturday.

With flight cancellations reported in several parts of the country, the chief minister asked officials to coordinate with the Civil Aviation Ministry to address connectivity issues to and from Hyderabad.