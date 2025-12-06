HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Osmania University on December 10 to inspect academic blocks, hostels and other facilities.

At a review here on Friday, the chief minister emphasised the role of the teaching staff and the students to promote Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. as a world-class institution in the future.

He asked officials to place university development models before the students and teaching staff and seek their opinion by arranging drop boxes and launching a website.

Revanth said that a final decision on the development proposals should be taken by the end of December and suggested several changes in the construction of hostel buildings, roads, academic blocks and auditorium. He instructed the officials to consider utilisation of urban forestry funds for works in the forest area within the university limits and creation of new water resources.

Assuring required funds for the development of the university, the chief minister stressed the need for preserving historical and heritage buildings within the campus. Directing the officials to accord priority to construction of new buildings, the chief minister said that pedestrian roads and cycle tracks should be built.

State government Advisor K Keshava Rao, Principal Secretary, Education, Yogita Rana, Commissioner, Technical Education, Sridevasena, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Molugaram Kumar and others were present.