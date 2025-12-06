Telangana MLA Danam hints at quitting, contesting bypoll

HYDERABAD: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Friday indicated that he may take a decisive call on his political future “at the right time,” amid mounting pressure over disqualification proceedings pending against him. While he maintained that the ruling party had taken no formal decision on the issue yet, his remarks suggested a careful evaluation of his next move.

Sources within the Congress told TNIE that Nagender is seriously considering resigning as an MLA to avoid facing disqualification.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagender said he would act as per the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He reiterated that the matter remained sub judice, with petitions currently before both the Supreme Court and the Speaker’s tribunal.

“Contesting elections is nothing new to me. I have fought nearly 11 elections. Winning and fighting polls is in my blood,” he asserted, hinting that he is open to contesting a possible byelection, should the situation demand.

Nagender’s remarks come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent direction to Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar to decide on the 10 disqualification petitions filed by the opposition BRS.