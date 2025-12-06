Telangana’s Vision Document to hard-sell state goals

HYDERABAD: The state government is fine-tuning its Vision Document that would chart the course for Telangana to claim its place among the world’s leading states over the next two decades.

The document, to be presented to the delegates attending the Global Summit, will convey the state’s future plans and priorities, and officials are keen that it creates the intended impact.

Care is being taken to ensure the document is visually strong and clearly communicates planned growth paths for the next 20 years.

Sources said around 1,000 delegates will receive copies — now in the advanced stage of finalisation — outlining opportunities and development avenues in Telangana. Business leaders, academicians, think tanks and representatives of multilateral development banks are among those expected to receive it.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already instructed ministers and officials to present key focus areas of each department in the document. The cover is being designed to reflect the government’s long-term outlook.

A team of senior officials led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is overseeing the final stage. The document will be released in English, Telugu and Urdu, with digital versions to be made available on government websites.

With an eye on building a $3 trillion economy, the Vision Document outlines goals for a more equitable Telangana and increased opportunities for youth, farmers and women. It is positioned as a future-oriented roadmap, balancing ease of doing business with talent attraction. A key objective is to highlight Hyderabad’s capabilities and draw global professionals and investors.