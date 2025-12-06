Telangana’s Vision Document to hard-sell state goals

HYDERABAD: The state government is fine-tuning its Vision Document that would chart the course for Telangana to claim its place among the world’s leading states over the next two decades.
The document, to be presented to the delegates attending the Global Summit, will convey the state’s future plans and priorities, and officials are keen that it creates the intended impact.
Care is being taken to ensure the document is visually strong and clearly communicates planned growth paths for the next 20 years.
Sources said around 1,000 delegates will receive copies — now in the advanced stage of finalisation — outlining opportunities and development avenues in Telangana. Business leaders, academicians, think tanks and representatives of multilateral development banks are among those expected to receive it.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already instructed ministers and officials to present key focus areas of each department in the document. The cover is being designed to reflect the government’s long-term outlook.
A team of senior officials led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is overseeing the final stage. The document will be released in English, Telugu and Urdu, with digital versions to be made available on government websites.
With an eye on building a $3 trillion economy, the Vision Document outlines goals for a more equitable Telangana and increased opportunities for youth, farmers and women. It is positioned as a future-oriented roadmap, balancing ease of doing business with talent attraction. A key objective is to highlight Hyderabad’s capabilities and draw global professionals and investors.
The document visualises an average farmer becoming a producer, processor, brand owner and exporter with access to technology and sustainable practices, including organic methods. It also targets enabling one crore women to achieve financial security and upward economic mobility through skills and opportunities.
In education, the focus is on universal quality schooling, digital learning and preparing girls for knowledge-driven careers.
SONIA PATS REVANTH FOR SHAPING TELANGANA’S PROGRESS
Hyderabad: Describing it as a timely forum to bring together stakeholders committed to Telangana’s development, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday lauded the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9. In a message, she said the Summit creates a “much-needed common platform” for participants keen on contributing to the “many exciting and promising projects and plans” shaping Telangana’s progress.
Sonia noted that the state’s new development trajectory, anchored in a three-pronged strategy, reflects a comprehensive 360-degree approach. She opined that this strategy would enable equal emphasis on urban, peri-urban, and rural-agro development.
“This will enable Telangana’s extraordinarily rich human and natural resources, the entrepreneurial brilliance of its people, and its renowned knowledge and technological prowess to flower to its full potential,” the CPP chairperson said. Sonia congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for taking the initiative to organise the Summit and expressed confidence that it would serve as a significant milestone in the state’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034. Extending her greetings to delegates and participants, she conveyed her good wishes for their efforts toward advancing the state’s growth and progress.
