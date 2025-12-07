BRS KTR blames Centre for IndiGo flight chaos

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao reacted to the IndiGo flight cancellations, stating that the chaos caused to passengers over the last five days is a direct consequence of unchecked monopolistic control.

Rama Rao said the Union government, which has handed over major ports, airports and infrastructure assets to a few corporate entities, is responsible for such disruptions.

On Saturday, Rama Rao addressed a trade union round table meeting at the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad and criticised the Union government’s proposed reforms, warning that they threaten the livelihood and rights of India’s workforce.

He said India is a nation of stark contrasts, with extreme wealth and widespread poverty, warning that Western-style laws under the “global village” concept cannot be blindly applied without considering India’s socioeconomic realities. Highlighting that 92% of Indians hold white ration cards, Rama Rao alleged that reforms pushed through Free Trade Agreements ignore these ground realities.

Calling for the disruption of Assembly and Council proceedings until the codes are withdrawn, he said the BRS will work with any trade union for workers’ rights and announced the next round table meeting in Warangal.