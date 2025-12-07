Dry run to put logistics through final test for Telangana Rising Global Summit

HYDERABAD: With large-scale infrastructure, security and hospitality arrangements being readied at Bharat Future City, officials say preparations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit-will be completed by Saturday night, ahead of a planned dry run on Sunday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy,

N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reviewed the ongoing works on Saturday. Revanth also carried out an aerial inspection of the venue and its supporting infrastructure.

Sources said the chief minister sought clarity on delegate facilities, cultural programmes, dining, and fire safety measures, ensuring that every department remains aligned.

Earlier in the day, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Srinivasa Reddy inspected multiple sections of the venue and assessed ground-level readiness.

The venue features German tent-style makeshift structures equipped with high-end amenities to host international guests. Nearly 25 departments are involved in preparing session halls, guest amenities, parking spaces, power, drinking water arrangements and dining zones. Three helipads have already been completed, and a detailed traffic movement plan has been finalised.

Four main halls will host 27 thematic sessions, while a large digital media tunnel installation is being readied as one of the summit’s key attractions. Officials are also preparing for a major drone show that aims to secure a Guinness World Record.