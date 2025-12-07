KTR will bury BRS: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said its working president, KT Rama Rao, will bury the party.

On Saturday, Revanth laid foundation stones and inaugurated various developmental works in Devarakonda. He later participated in Praja Palana celebrations and addressed a public gathering.

Revanth criticised former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying his political stature has diminished.

He recalled that KCR once had enough influence to oust ministers like Eatala Rajender and MPs with the support of home guards, but is now forced to seek support from just a few sarpanches and ward members.

He also slammed Rama Rao, alleging that instead of strengthening his father politically, he has become a liability to the BRS. Revanth said the party’s decline will only worsen under Rama Rao’s leadership, suggesting that “Rama Rao will bury the party.”

Accusing the previous government of failing to provide ration cards for 10 years, he said the current government has issued new ration cards to all eligible families.

Revanth added that Telangana is the only state distributing superfine rice, and even Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from, does not have such a scheme.

Revanth also alleged that the former regime failed to complete the SLBC tunnel project. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to complete the SLBC and Dindi projects.

He announced that the tallest Sevalal statue will be installed at Maddimadugu in Devarakonda constituency.