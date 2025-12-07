Telangana gears up for Global Summit showcasing innovation, 3 trillion USD vision

HYDERABAD: With only a day remaining for Telangana Rising Global Summit, the state administration is in overdrive to ensure seamless coordination as top global and national leaders prepare to gather at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

The two-day summit is being positioned as a platform to display the state’s innovation potential, featuring 27 panel discussions.

Over 3,000 delegates are expected to attend, including leading industrialists, technocrats, academicians, celebrities, and representatives of international organisations.

Sector-specific sessions will highlight growth opportunities in energy, green mobility, IT-semiconductors, health, education, tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industries, women entrepreneurship, gig economy, social welfare and startups. National and international delegates along with experts from each sector will present ideas to drive future growth.

Representatives from the World Health Organisation, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and UNICEF are scheduled to participate, alongside key players such as TERI, BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, O2 Power, Greenko, Apollo Hospitals, IIT Hyderabad, NASSCOM, Safran, DRDO, Skyroot, Dhruva Space, Amul, Laurus Labs, GMR, Tata Realty, Kotak Bank, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, Deloitte, CapitaLand, Swiggy, AWS, RED.Health, PVR INOX, Sikhya Entertainment and Taj Hotels.