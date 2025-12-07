Telangana HC upholds cancellation of seven caste certificates

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by Chouhan Devanand and six others, upholding the Adilabad district collector’s order cancelling their ST (Lambada) community certificates.

A bench affirmed the single judge’s October 29 order refusing to interfere with the collector’s May 28 proceedings, which followed an inquiry triggered by a complaint alleging fabrication of documents.

The court held that the appellants bypassed the statutory appellate and review remedies under Sections 7(2) and 7(3) of the Telangana Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Community Certificates Act, 1993, making their writ petition not maintainable.